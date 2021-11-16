Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

DIS stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.01. The company had a trading volume of 350,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

