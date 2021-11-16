Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 160 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $1,255,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,881 shares of company stock valued at $49,791,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,670. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $358.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.