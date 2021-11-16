Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

