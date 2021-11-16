Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Terex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Terex by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Terex by 65.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Terex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

