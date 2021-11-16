Morgan Stanley Has $24.85 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SIG. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE SIG opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

