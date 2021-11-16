Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

CMC stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.