Morgan Stanley Purchases 222,582 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in nCino were worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of nCino by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $3,876,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

