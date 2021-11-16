Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNRRY. Citigroup began coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

KNRRY opened at $26.48 on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

