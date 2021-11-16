Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,477 ($45.43) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,271.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,017.83. The company has a market capitalization of £32.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

