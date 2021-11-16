Morgan Stanley Sells 20,567 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Manhattan Associates worth $24,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MANH opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.02. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

