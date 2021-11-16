Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,915 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.34, for a total value of $2,829,086.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $314.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.41 and a 52 week high of $323.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,169,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $298,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Morningstar by 33.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Morningstar by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

