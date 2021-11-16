Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Price Target Increased to 235.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from 200.00 to 235.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MHGVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mowi ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

MHGVY opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 32.67%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

