MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of MP opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 17.74. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

