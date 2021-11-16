MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $674.71

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $674.71 and last traded at $674.13, with a volume of 2875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $660.95.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $635.26 and a 200 day moving average of $575.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 86.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

