Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,688. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.51 and its 200-day moving average is $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

