Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.92. 74,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,035,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

