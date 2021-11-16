Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 28 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.35. 58,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $355.49 and a 52 week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

