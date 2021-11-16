My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 243.9% from the October 14th total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MYSZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,223. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.68. My Size has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 221.59% and a negative net margin of 6,210.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that My Size will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other My Size news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of My Size by 177.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of My Size by 187.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 356,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of My Size during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

