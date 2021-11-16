Namecoin Achieves Market Cap of $29.44 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $29.44 million and approximately $17,042.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,859.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $601.53 or 0.01004904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00273116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00234644 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00025342 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.