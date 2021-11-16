National Bank Financial Boosts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$2.85

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CESDF. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.07.

OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

