National Bank Financial Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 292,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 770,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 458,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 932,857 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

