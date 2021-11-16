National Bank Financial Comments on KP Tissue Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.37. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$12.13. The company has a market cap of C$103.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -197.80%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

