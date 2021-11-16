National Bank Financial Comments on Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.