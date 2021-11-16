National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield Sells 4,900 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National Bank stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in National Bank by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $5,492,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.