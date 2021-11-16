National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Lowered to “Sell” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. TD Securities lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$98.95.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$105.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.41. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$69.09 and a one year high of C$105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.