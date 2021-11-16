National Bankshares Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.71.

LUG opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

