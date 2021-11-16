Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday.

NGS opened at $11.80 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $69,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

