Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $79.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

