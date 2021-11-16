Neil Solomons Buys 70,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Neil Solomons bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$559,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 157,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,258,266.16.

Neil Solomons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.92, for a total transaction of C$104,610.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.77 and a twelve month high of C$26.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

