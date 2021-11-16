NeoGames S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoGames in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.36 million and a PE ratio of 96.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

