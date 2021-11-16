Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 29180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$103.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.