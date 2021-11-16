Nerva 1-Day Volume Tops $303.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Nerva coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nerva has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $680,261.39 and approximately $303.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00068521 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

