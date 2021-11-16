NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NRBO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 2,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,611. The company has a market cap of $39.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.40. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

