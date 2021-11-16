Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Sells $41,324.10 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 353,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,587. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STIM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.