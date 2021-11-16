Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Sells $41,324.10 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Neuronetics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 353,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,587. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.31.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.
