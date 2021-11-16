Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,535,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $485.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.53 and its 200 day moving average is $468.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.