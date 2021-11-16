Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $986,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $391,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 494.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 263.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $5,960,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.