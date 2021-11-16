Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 968,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,401,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 174,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,185. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

