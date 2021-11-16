New BitShares Hits Market Capitalization of $55.51 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $55.51 million and $11.61 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, New BitShares has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00092608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,651.40 or 0.99747414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.47 or 0.06998556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

