New Capital Management LP Invests $353,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $249,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $288.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average is $176.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

