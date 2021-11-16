New Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 0.6% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,310 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.