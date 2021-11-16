New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 31 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 75,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.99. 98,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,057. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $325.41 and a twelve month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.