New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 109,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 191,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 264,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 110,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,823. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.