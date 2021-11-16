New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $801,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.