New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.15.

NGD stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

