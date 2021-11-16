New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,836 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.51% of New Jersey Resources worth $95,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 86.31%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

