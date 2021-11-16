Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 464.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $418.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.19. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.87.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

