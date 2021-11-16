Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $183.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.26. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

