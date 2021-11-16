Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

