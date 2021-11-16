Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

