Newman & Schimel LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newman & Schimel LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $145.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

